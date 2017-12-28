Zerrougui appointed as UN Special Representative of MONUSCO

Source: Xinhua| 2017-12-28 05:09:25|Editor: Mu Xuequan

UNITED NATIONS, Dec. 27 (Xinhua) -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday appointed Leila Zerrougui of Algeria as Special Representative and Head of the United Nations Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO), a UN spokesman said.

Zerrougui succeeds Maman Sidikou of Niger, who completes his assignment in January 2018, said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for Guterres.

Zerrougui brings more than 30 years of experience in rule of law and protection of civilians, as well as a demonstrated record of management and leadership. She served as Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children in Armed Conflict from 2012 to 2016 and as Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General in MONUSCO from 2008 to 2012.

Born in 1956, Zerrougui graduated from the Ecole Nationale d'Administration in Algiers in 1980. Since 1993, she has held various academic positions at law schools in Algeria.