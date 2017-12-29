3 injured after bus crashes into Moscow bus stop

Source: Xinhua| 2017-12-29 18:31:52|Editor: Yurou

MOSCOW, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- Three people were injured after a bus crashed into a bus stop in northwestern Moscow on Friday, the Russian Interior Ministry said.

According to a statement by the ministry's Moscow division, the driver of the bus failed to control it properly while trying to avoid a collision with another vehicle.

On Monday, four people were killed and nine others were injured after a bus ploughed into a pedestrian underpass in western Moscow.

Police said "failure of the driver to control the vehicle or a malfunction of the vehicle" may have caused Monday's accident.