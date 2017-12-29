Two men to appear in court for terrorism offenses in Britain

Source: Xinhua| 2017-12-29 18:41:54|Editor: Yurou

Video Player Close

LONDON, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- Two men charged with terrorism offenses are to appear in court in the British capital on Friday, following a raid by counter-terrorism police in northern Britain last week.

The two suspects accused of preparing an act of terrorism are to appear before Westminster Magistrates' Court.

The men have been identified as Farhad Salah, 22, from Sheffield in the county of South Yorkshire and Andi Sami Star, 31, from Chesterfield.

It is expected that the two will appear before the court via a video link, rather than being taken in person to the courthouse in central London.

They were among four men arrested on Dec. 19 after an investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing North East, and Britain's interior intelligence service MI5.

West Yorkshire Police said Thursday night that a 36-year-old man from Burngreave in Sheffield remains in police custody for questioning, while the fourth man, aged 41 and also from Sheffield, has been released.

During the raid, police also detonated material discovered at one of the properties they searched in Chesterfield.