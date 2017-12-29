U.S. not to extend GSP concession for Sri Lanka, other countries

Source: Xinhua| 2017-12-29 18:56:57|Editor: Yurou

COLOMBO, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- The United States' Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) program for Sri Lanka and other GSP beneficiary countries will expire on Dec. 31 after which exports will be subjected to non-preferential duties, the U.S. Embassy in Colombo said in a statement on Friday.

"The United States Congress did not re-authorize GSP before adjourning for the year. The immediate effect of GSP expiration is GSP eligible imports to the United States from Sri Lanka and other GSP beneficiary countries and territories will be subject to non-preferential duties beginning Jan. 1, 2018," the Embassy said.

The United States serves as the top export market for Sri Lanka. According to the Global Trade Atlas, in 2016, the United States imported 2.8 billion U.S. dollars of Sri Lankan goods.