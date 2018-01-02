 
Iranian policeman killed by rioters in ongoing protests
One Iranian policeman was killed on Monday by the rioters in the ongoing protests in Iran. (Reuters Photo)

TEHRAN, Jan. 1 (Xinhua) -- One policeman was killed by the rioters in the ongoing Iran's protests, Tasnim news agency reported on Sunday.

The policeman was killed in clashes with protesters in Iran's Najaf Abad city. Three others were injured in the shootout.

Over the past days, anti-government protests erupted in some Iranian major cities. In a number of cases, they turned into violence and clashes between the protesters and police.

Unconfirmed foreign reports said that at least 10 protesters were killed in the clashes.

