Russia rejects U.S. proposal for UN emergency meeting on Iran

Pro-government demonstrators march in Iran's southwestern city of Ahvaz on January 3, 2018, as tens of thousands gathered across Iran in a massive show of strength for the Islamic rulers after days of deadly unrest. (AFP PHOTO)

MOSCOW, Jan. 4 (Xinhua) -- Russia considers a U.S. proposal to hold an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council over recent protests in Iran as "harmful," Sputnik news agency reported Thursday, citing Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov.

The Security Council is responsible for maintaining global peace and security, and Iran's internal issues have nothing to do with its mission, Ryabkov said.

"Iran's domestic affairs have nothing to do with the United Nations Security Council's role," he said.

He said Russia will roll out its own position, which is in line with the norms of international law.

Earlier this week, U.S. envoy to UN Nikki Haley said Washington sought to convene emergency meetings at the UN headquarters and human rights council in Geneva.

Over the past week, riots broke out in some Iranian cities in protest against price hikes and economic woes.

U.S. President Donald Trump and a number of other U.S. officials, including Vice President Mike Pence, have sided with the protesters.

Iranian Ambassador to the United Nations Gholamali Khoshroo has slammed the U.S. government's recent attempts to intervene in the domestic affairs of the Islamic Republic.