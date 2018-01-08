UN agency in Palestine says to continue work under UN mandate

Source: Xinhua| 2018-01-08 03:29:50|Editor: Chengcheng

GAZA, Jan. 7 (Xinhua) -- The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said Sunday that it would hold on its work under the mandate of the UN General Assembly, following Israel's call to gradually shut down the agency.

UNRWA's media advisor Adnan Abu Hasna told Xinhua that his agency was established upon a resolution of the United Nations General Assembly, where the majority of members voted in favor of extending UNRWA's mandate.

"UNRWA exclusively takes its mandate from the UN General Assembly and will continue working under it until solving Palestinian refugees' issue through all parties in a just and lasting way," Abu Hasna added.

UNRWA's spokesperson Chris Gunness said that "UNRWA is mandated by the UN General Assembly, which gives it broad and strong support for its humanitarian mission."

Earlier, Netanyahu said in the weekly cabinet meeting that UNRWA agency should gradually shut down.

The Israeli prime minister said that practical steps must be taken to change the situation in which "UNRWA perpetuates the Palestinian refugee problem instead of resolving it."

Israeli and international reports reported the United States' intention to freeze or delay its financial fund to UNRWA and stop aid to the Palestinians until they return to the negotiations table with Israel.

In this regard, Abu Hasna said that UNRWA was not informed of any official U.S. decision to halt financial aid.

He pointed out that UNRWA is already suffering from a 49 million dollars financial deficit and any fund suspension would have a negative impact on its work.