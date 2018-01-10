Suspected oil spill found after vessel collision in East China Sea

Source: Xinhua| 2018-01-10 18:28:49|Editor: Lifang

BEIJING, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese marine surveillance plane has discovered a small area of suspected oil spill near the site of a collision in the East China Sea, according to sources with the State Oceanic Administration (SOA).

The collision, between a Panama-registered oil tanker and a Hong Kong-registered bulk freighter, occurred at around 8 p.m. Saturday in waters about 160 sea miles east of the Yangtze River's estuary.

The 274-meter oil tanker SANCHI was carrying 136,000 tonnes of oil.

Based on the ongoing hydrology and meteorological conditions, the accident will not affect coastal water at the moment, said Zhou Qing, researcher with an SOA monitoring center.