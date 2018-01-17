Saudi contributes 2 bln USD to Yemen

Source: Xinhua| 2018-01-17 19:48:30|Editor: pengying

RIYADH, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on Wednesday ordered the transfer of 2 billion U.S. dollars to the Central Bank of Yemen, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The contribution aims to alleviate the suffering of Yemeni people and help them cope with the economic burdens imposed by Iran-backed Houthi militias, the Saudi authorities said in a statement.

The Saudis also accused Houthis of looting the state by seizing government revenues.

Their actions have resulted in a steady devaluation of the currency, which has significantly damaged the lives of Yemenis for years, the statement noted.

With the current financial aid, the total contribution of Saudi Arabia to the Central Bank of Yemen will reach 3 billion dollars.