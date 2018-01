Source: Xinhua| 2018-01-21 21:36:21|Editor: Chengcheng

KINSHASA, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) -- At least five people were killed and several others wounded on Sunday in Kinshasa during an anti-Kabila demonstration convened by the Catholic Church across the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo), according to the United Nations Stabilization Mission in DR Congo (MONUSCO).