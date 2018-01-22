Mediterranean states seek to address regional issues of common concern

Source: Xinhua| 2018-01-22 05:22:51|Editor: Jiaxin

Algerian Foreign Minister Abdelkader Messahel (L) and his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian attend a press conference after the 14th Conference of Foreign Ministers of 5+5 Dialogue in Algiers, Algeria, on Jan. 21, 2018.

ALGIERS, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) -- Foreign ministers of the Western Mediterranean countries pleaded Sunday in Algiers for strengthened dialogue and consultation over regional issues of common interest, the illegal migration in particular.

The 14th Conference of Foreign Ministers of 5+5 Dialogue wrapped up on Sunday in Algiers with the adoption of the Declaration of Algiers.

According to the Declaration, the political dialogue within this sub-region "constitutes the appropriate way of finding adequate and effective solutions to crises and hotbeds of tension that are shaking the region."

The ministers agreed to cooperate with the EU to boost neighborhood policy efficiency and ensure its sustainability, in addition to "contributing to intra-Maghreb integration."

The foreign ministers also called for reinforcing the role of the Union for the Mediterranean (UfM) to improve governance and enhance political dialogue with other Euro-Mediterranean entities.

Earlier on Sunday, Algerian Foreign Minister Abdelkader Messahel said that Western Mediterranean countries should make further efforts in addressing prevailing problems in the region, such as illegal migration, suggesting the adoption of an approach that combines security and development.

"Our region is facing illegal migration, a fundamentally humane issue, which should be addressed with a comprehensive approach that integrates security dimension with development," said Messahel.

The minister further elaborated that such an approach should include eradicating human trafficking networks and eliminating the socio-economic causes behind the crimes, while at the same time promoting the respect for human rights.

He noted that the most important cause of illegal migration is the armed conflicts that sweep across the continent.

Terrorism has also been one of the major challenges confronting the Mediterranean region, added Messahel, specifying that "terrorism relies more on trans-national organized crime linked to human trafficking, drug trafficking and ransom collection."

Messahel argued that the threat of migration is likely to increase due to the return of African terrorists affiliated to the Islamic State (IS) group after its defeat in Iraq and Syria.

In this regard, the Algerian minister urged the 5+5 Dialogue to enhance their joint efforts to develop efficient approaches to eradicate poverty, marginalization, radicalization, as well as to develop sustainable economies particularly in southern Mediterranean countries.

The 5+5 Dialogue, co-chaired by Messahel and his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian, is most historical bloc in the Mediterranean region.

The dialogue was established in 1990 following a meeting of foreign ministers in Rome, Italy with a view to establishing regional process for cooperation.

The 5+5 nations include Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia, Libya, Mauritania, Italy, France, Spain, Portugal and Malta.