Source: Xinhua| 2018-03-14 10:12:36|Editor: Liangyu

Video Player Close

BEIJING, March 14 (Xinhua) -- China's industrial output expanded 7.2 percent in the first two months, compared with 6.2 percent growth in December 2017, official data showed Wednesday.

Industrial output, officially called industrial value added, is used to measure the activity of designated large enterprises with annual turnover of at least 20 million yuan (about 3 million U.S. dollars).