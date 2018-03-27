Egyptians cast ballots on 2nd day of presidential election

Source: Xinhua| 2018-03-27 19:40:39|Editor: ZD

Video Player Close

People wait to cast their ballots at a polling station in Cairo, Egypt, on March 27, 2018. Polls opened Tuesday for the second day of Egypt's presidential election, in which incumbent President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi is expected to score a landslide victory. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

CAIRO, March 27 (Xinhua) -- Polls opened Tuesday for the second day of Egypt's presidential election, in which incumbent President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi is expected to score a landslide victory.

Polling stations in Egypt's 27 provinces opened at 9 a.m. local time (0700 GMT) Tuesday for voters to cast their ballots. The first day of voting on Monday went smoothly despite fears about possible disruption by terror attacks.

Sisi's sole rival in the presidential race is little-known politician Moussa Mostafa Moussa, chairman of liberal Ghad Party, after a couple of possible strong challengers have either withdrawn or been disqualified for violations.

The election result will be announced on April 2, according to Egypt's election authority.

Egypt has over 59 million eligible voters out of the country's 104 million population. A week ago, the country wrapped up the voting process for Egyptian expatriates living overseas.

There are some 13,706 polling stations set up in schools nationwide, that is monitored by 53 local organizations and nine international ones, besides more than 680 foreign reporters.

Up to 17,000 judges are overseeing the election, assisted by 95,000 election officials inside the polling stations.