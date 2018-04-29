Britain to train Libyan security against organized crimes

TRIPOLI, April 29 (Xinhua) -- Libyan authority supervising domestic crimes and its British counterpart agreed to train Libyan security personnel to fight organized crimes and money laundering, the Arabian country's Interior Ministry said Saturday.

"It has been agreed to conduct training courses for the (Criminal Investigation) Department's personnel to improve their capabilities in the fight against organized crime" and also, in investigations to track money laundering and contraband funds, a statement from the ministry said.

Under an agreement signed by the two countries, a British expert will also assist Libyan electronic crime division members in developing their performance, the statement added.