Zimbabwe's Mnangagwa tells opposition to seek redress in courts over election concerns

Source: Xinhua| 2018-07-21 04:34:06|Editor: yan

Video Player Close

HARARE, July 20 (Xinhua) -- Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa said Friday the opposition MDC Alliance is free to go to the courts of law to seek redress on their electoral concerns.

Speaking to journalists soon after meeting the Elders, Mnangagwa said the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) was an independent body that was discharging its duties in accordance with the law.

The MDC Alliance has complained that the ZEC is not impartial and is biased in favor of the ruling ZANU-PF, a charge the Commission denies.

"Government has no role or influence in ZEC at all. They are guided by the Electoral Act as well as the constitution and those who feel that ZEC has not complied with the law or the constitution, our courts are open for them to deal with such issues," he said.

The Elders, a group of eminent leaders working to facilitate world peace and respect for human rights, is in Zimbabwe on a three-day visit ahead of the July 30 polls.

The three-member delegation is being led by former United Nations secretary-general Kofi Annan, who is accompanied by former Ireland President Mary Robinson and former Algerian Foreign Minister Lakhdar Brahimi.

The delegation concludes its visit on July 21.

In brief remarks to the media, Annan said the delegation was in Zimbabwe "to encourage peaceful and credible elections."

After meeting Mnangagwa, the delegation met MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa, who is Mnangagwa's main challenger in the polls.