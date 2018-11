Source: Xinhua| 2018-11-22 16:12:19|Editor: Liangyu

SHENYANG, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- Five were killed and 18 injured when a car rammed into a group of children crossing a road after leaving their school in northeast China's Liaoning Province, local authorities said Thursday.

The incident occurred at around 12:30 p.m. in Jianchang County. The driver has been held by the police, according to local publicity department.

An investigation is underway.