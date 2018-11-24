Saudi Arabia denies allegations of torturing detained activists

Source: Xinhua| 2018-11-24 05:20:29|Editor: yan

RIYADH, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- Saudi Arabia Friday denied allegations of torturing detained Saudi activists.

The recent reports by the Amnesty International and the Human Rights Watch about torturing detained activists in the kingdom were "baseless," said the Ministry of Information in a statement issued by Saudi Press Agency.

The ministry described the allegations as "strange" and were based on anonymous statements or sources, saying that they are simply "fabricated and incorrect."

Amnesty International published a report on Nov. 20 entitled "Saudi Arabia: Reports of torture and sexual harassment of detained activists."

The report stated that "several Saudi Arabian activists, including a number of women, who have been arbitrarily detained without charge since May 2018 in Saudi Arabia's Dhahban Prison, have reportedly faced sexual harassment, torture and other forms of ill-treatment during interrogation."