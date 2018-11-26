Defense chief says military copter crashes during emergency landing in Istanbul

Source: Xinhua| 2018-11-26 19:02:17|Editor: xuxin

ISTANBUL, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Monday that a military helicopter crashed during an emergency landing in a residential area in Istanbul, killing four soldiers and critically wounding another.

"Our heroic pilots have tried to make an emergency landing due to an unknown reason," Akar told reporters on the scene. "They showed a great effort not to harm any civilians on the ground."

The chopper fell at around 11:00 a.m. local time on a street filled with houses in the Sancaktepe district on the Asian side of Istanbul.

Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya said in a written statement that "the military helicopter crashed during a training mission for unknown reasons."

He said an investigation into the accident has started.

According to preliminary press reports, the copter went down after hitting the roof of a four-storey building while trying to land on the street due to a malfunction.