Source: Xinhua| 2018-11-27 09:56:41|Editor: Liangyu

Video Player Close

BEIJING, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese stocks opened higher on Tuesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.39 percent to open at 2,585.83 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index opened 0.55 percent higher at 7,657.8 points. The ChiNext Index, China's NASDAQ-style board of growth enterprises, was up 0.73 percent to open at 1,314.09 points.

(This article is generated by Xinhua News Robot.)