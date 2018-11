Source: Xinhua| 2018-11-27 10:11:47|Editor: Liangyu

BEIJING, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- Profits of China's major industrial firms grew 13.6 percent year on year in the first 10 months of 2018, down from the 14.7-percent expansion for the January-September period, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.