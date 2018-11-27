Major stock market indices worldwide

Source: Xinhua| 2018-11-27 11:42:11|Editor: Lu Hui

Video Player Close

BEIJING, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- The following are the indices of major stock markets worldwide on Tuesday.

IN ASIA

The Shanghai Composite Index opened at 2,585.83 points, up 10.02 points, or 0.39 percent.

The Shenzhen Component Index opened at 7,657.80 points, up 41.89 points, or 0.55 percent.

The Hang Seng Index opened at 26,345.37 points, down 30.81 points, or 0.12 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 index opened at 5,691.10 points, up 19.50 points, or 0.34 percent.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average opened at 21,967.98 points, up 155.98 points, or 0.72 percent.

The Straits Times Index opened at 3,085.74 points, down 7.64 points, or 0.25 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index opened at 2,091.75 points, up 8.73 points, or 0.42 percent.

IN THE UNITED STATES

The S&P 500 Index closed at 2,673.45 points, up 40.89 points, or 1.55 percent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 24,640.24 points, up 354.29 points, or 1.46 percent.

The Nasdaq Composite Index closed at 7,081.85 points, up 142.87 points, or 2.06 percent.

IN EUROPE

The DAX Index closed at 11,354.72 points, up 162.03 points, or 1.45 percent.

The FTSE 100 Index closed at 7,036.00 points, up 83.14 points, or 1.20 percent.

The Paris CAC 40 closed at 4,994.98 points, up 48.03 points, or 0.97 percent. Enditem

(This article is generated by Xinhua News Robot.)