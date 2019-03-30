Maltese presidential nominee resigns from Labour Party

Source: Xinhua| 2019-03-30 23:51:21|Editor: yan

VALLETTA, March 30 (Xinhua) -- Presidential nominee and former Labour minister George Vella has resigned from Malta's ruling Labour Party, the party said in a statement on Saturday.

Vella will take over from the current President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca when he is sworn in on April 4.

Vella was Malta's foreign minister during the last legislature between 2013 and 2017. He was first elected to parliament in 1976 and was deputy prime minister between 1996 and 1998.

The Labour Party said in the statement that Vella, together with his wife Miriam, had formally resigned as members and delegates of the party for correctness sake. His resignation was accepted on Thursday.