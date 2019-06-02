Ministry regulates university recruitment

Source: Xinhua| 2019-06-02 10:48:46|Editor: Li Xia

BEIJING, June 2 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Education has signed responsibility agreements with university recruitment watchdogs in provincial-level regions to strengthen supervision over their work.

University recruitment authorities across the country were asked to ensure transparency in university recruitment processes and disclose more enrollment-related information, according to a statement published on the ministry's website.

Local regulations that allow "targeted recruitment" or lowered enrollment threshold violating national standards were also banned.

The agreements also defined the responsibilities of university recruitment authorities and education authorities of provincial-level regions in work related to the upcoming national college entrance examination.