Experts back China's white paper on trade consultations

BEIJING, June 3 (Xinhua) -- Experts around the world spoke highly of China's stance on trade consultations outlined in Sunday's white paper which calls for cooperation based on equality and mutual benefit.

The white paper titled "China's Position on the China-U.S. Economic and Trade Consultations" and issued by China's State Council Information Office, has received broad support worldwide.

It showed that China is committed to talks but at the same time not afraid of a trade war, said Jannie Rossouw, head of the Economic and Business Sciences School at the University of the Witwatersrand in South Africa.

"China's comprehensive white paper ... reinforces the consistent view Beijing has held that cooperation rather than destructive competition is the anchor to economic rejuvenation and progress of any country," said Adhere Cavince, a Kenyan expert on China-Africa relations.

"Instead of slamming the door to talks, Beijing is calling on Washington to get to the talking table and find amicable, beneficial and sustainable solutions to the ongoing trade spat," Cavince said.

"The United States ... should embrace the same spirit of honest consultations and dialogue," he said.

"Any negotiations between two nations must be based on mutual respect and mutual benefit, or no agreement can be reached," said William Jones, Washington bureau chief of the Executive Intelligence Review news magazine.

Doureid Yaghi, vice president of Lebanon's Progressive Socialist Party, also hailed China's commitment to seeking mutual benefit in its cooperation with other countries.

"We respect the policies of China in this regard. China ... does not intervene in other countries' affairs and it does not wage wars against others," Yaghi said.

Such policies "should be spread in the world in the coming period, the phenomenon of cooperation, mutual benefit and openness with everybody being capable of winning according to their work and capacities," he said.

Experts also called on the United States to abandon unilateral trade measures and take part in negotiations to reach a win-win agreement with China.

The United States wants to impose its conditions on the world without submitting to any agreements or treaties or engaging in actions that result in the well-being of the people, Yaghi said.

"Weaponization of trade against multiple countries, not just China, has the potential to isolate the United States from other countries," said Cavince.

Washington's "policy of 'maximum pressure' to win gains in trade using tariffs as a weapon can become a dangerous tool in the political arena, where the issue is not simply 'maximum profit' but also concerns issues of national pride and dignity," said Jones.

"The recent white paper was China drawing a line in the sand, beyond which it is not prepared to compromise its own dignity," Jones said.

"If the 'maximum pressure' policy continues, China is in a much better position to withstand that pressure than is the United States," he said, as "Americans are more frustrated with their own president who proceeds apace without taking consideration, in fact even ignoring, the suffering that will be imposed on his own people by his actions."

Stephen Roach, a senior fellow at Yale University's Jackson Institute for Global Affairs, said "it is very helpful to have China's perspective out on the table," and suggested "out-of-the-box proposals" to address the U.S.-China trade disputes.

"Leaders need to take risk in finding a meaningful and lasting way out," Roach said.