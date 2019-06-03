U.S. president in UK for state visit as protests planned

Source: Xinhua| 2019-06-03 17:27:04|Editor: Xiaoxia

LONDON, June 3 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump landed here on Monday to start his three-day state visit to Britain as widespread protests against him are set to take place.

Trump, who landed at the Stansted Airport accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump, is expected to hold talks with British Prime Minister Theresa May and attend a D-Day commemoration.

Queen Elizabeth II will host a state banquet at Buckingham Palace later.

Massive protests have been planned on Tuesday against the visiting U.S. president.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has said that his country should not be "rolling out the red carpet" for Trump during the trip.

Khan said he believed the outgoing prime minister should tell the president he was "wrong on a whole host of issues" such as his views on women and immigration.

Trump visited Britain last year as massive protests took place across the country.