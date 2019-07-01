Indonesia's annualized inflation slows in June as demand returns to normal

Source: Xinhua| 2019-07-01 17:37:08|Editor: ZX

Video Player Close

JAKARTA, July 1 (Xinhua) -- Indonesia's annual inflation dropped in June as prices of goods and services were back to normal after rising swiftly before of the Islamic festivity in the biggest Muslim nation.

The national statistics bureau announced on Monday that the consumer price index dropped to 3.28 percent, below the inflation of 3.32 perent in May.

On month, inflation decelerated 0.55 percent in June from 0.62 percent in May, head of the bureau Kecuk Suhariyanto said.

Indonesian Muslims performed the Eid al-fitr from June 5 to 6, when the demand of food and services is regularly spiked.

The annual core inflation, exempting administered prices and volatile food prices, ticked up to 3.25 percent in June from 3.12 percent in May, Suhariyanto said.

The inflation in June remains on the target range of 2.5 to 4.5 percent this year.

The Southeast Asia's biggest economy is estimated to expand 5.3 percent this year after logging a 5.17 percent growth last year.