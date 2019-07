Source: Xinhua| 2019-07-01 18:57:59|Editor: Wu Qin

BRUSSELS, July 1 (Xinhua) -- Preben Aamann, the spokesperson of European Council President Donald Tusk, tweeted Monday that Tusk had suspended the European Union summit to pick nominees for the bloc's top positions.

Tusk will reconvene the meeting on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. local time (0900 GMT), Aamann said.