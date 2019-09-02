China appoints new Middle East special envoy

Source: Xinhua| 2019-09-02 19:43:31|Editor: huaxia

BEIJING, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- Senior diplomat Zhai Jun has been appointed China's new special envoy on Middle East affairs, Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang announced Monday.

Zhai, who used to be the Chinese vice foreign minister, ambassador to Libya and ambassador to France and Monaco, is an experienced diplomat who has been deeply engaged in Middle East affairs, said Geng at a daily press briefing.

"After taking office, he will establish close cooperative relations with relevant parties, actively promote peace and facilitate talks, and play a positive and constructive role in promoting the proper settlement of regional hotspot issues and in promoting regional peace and stability," Geng added.