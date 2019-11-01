State Council vows to firmly implement spirit of key CPC meeting

Source: Xinhua| 2019-11-01 19:50:22|Editor: huaxia

BEIJING, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- The leading Party members group of the State Council held a meeting Friday to study the spirit of the fourth plenary session of the 19th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee.

Presided over by Premier Li Keqiang, the meeting noted that the important speech by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, at the fourth plenum of the 19th CPC Central Committee, systematically summarized the major progress in all areas since the third plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee.

"The progress was achieved by all members of the Party and the people of all ethnic groups in China, who are united and led by the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee," according to a statement issued after the meeting.