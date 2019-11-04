Chinese premier calls for healthy, stable, sustainable China-Japan ties

Source: Xinhua| 2019-11-04 18:37:59|Editor: huaxia

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang meets with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Bangkok, Thailand, Nov. 4, 2019. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

BANGKOK, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said here Monday that China and Japan should focus on their common interests, properly handle the sensitive issues and enhance the mutual trust so as to forge a healthier, more stable and sustainable bilateral relationship.

Li made the remarks in a meeting in Bangkok with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the sidelines of a series of leaders' meetings on East Asian cooperation.

"As neighbouring countries, China and Japan are global major economies," Li said. "Against the backdrop of increasing downward pressure of the world economy, both countries show the willingness to defend the multilateralism and free trade system."

Noting that the two countries should abide by the four political documents between China and Japan, Li said China and Japan need to respect each other's core interests and major concerns, focus on common interests, properly handle the sensitive issues and enhance the mutual trust so as to forge a healthier, more stable and sustainable bilateral relationship.

He stressed that a healthy, stable and sustainable China-Japan relationship will not only bring benefits to both countries and peoples, but also inject new impetus to the steady growth of the world economy.

"China and Japan should exploit our respective advantages to deepen practical cooperations and share development opportunities," Li said.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the launch of the China-Japan-South Korea cooperation mechanism and China will hold the 8th leaders' meeting of the three East Asian countries.

Li said China expects to take this leaders' meeting as the opportunity to promote the trilateral cooperation and jointly safeguard the regional peace, stability and economic prosperity.

Abe, on his part, said Japan and China have held a series of high-level meetings since last year, which have strongly promoted the positive development of bilateral relations in the new era.

He said Japan is willing to strength talks and communication with China, deepen practical cooperation and closely coordinate with China on international and regional issues.

"I am looking forward to attending the China-Japan-South Korea leaders' meeting in China, pushing the cooperation among three countries to a new stage," he added.