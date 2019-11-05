UN voices outrage over deadly attack on Mali military post

Source: Xinhua| 2019-11-05 06:07:44|Editor: yan

UNITED NATIONS, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- A UN spokesman on Monday voiced outrage over an attack on an army camp in Mali, which killed dozens of soldiers.

"We are outraged by Friday's attack against the Malian army camp in Indelimane, in Mali's Menaka region," said Farhan Haq, deputy spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

"According to information received on the ground, dozens of Malian soldiers were killed, three were injured and two remain missing," Haq told a regular briefing. "In addition, one civilian was reportedly killed and another one injured."

Mali Communication Minister Yaya Sangare said on Saturday the attack about 70 km west of Menaka killed 53 people. The army called the deadly assault a terrorist attack.

Haq said the UN peacekeeping mission in Mali, known as MINUSMA, sent a quick reaction force to help the Malians safeguard the area, and support search and rescue missions.

The UN peacekeeping mission also reported that an improvised explosive device on Saturday killed a soldier from a French operation near Indelimane, he said.

"We convey our condolences to the families of the victims and the governments of Mali and France and wish the injured a speedy recovery," the spokesman said.

Since 2015, the West African country has suffered a spate of terrorist attacks that have killed more than 500 people and displaced more than 450,000 others.