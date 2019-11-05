Cameroon sports minister discloses key dates for CHAN 2020

Source: Xinhua| 2019-11-05 07:38:12|Editor: ZD

Video Player Close

YAOUNDE, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- The 2020 African Nations Championship (CHAN) will run from April 4 to 25, said Cameroon's Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Narcisse Mouelle Kombi on Monday.

The games will be hosted in four stadia located in three Cameroonian cities including the capital, Yaounde, commercial capital, Douala and seaside resort town of Limbe, Kombi said.

The draw for the competition will take place in January next year, according to the minister who was speaking in Yaounde during a ceremony to install officials of the football competition.

The CHAN is a competition open to players in local leagues. The 2020 CHAN will be the sixth edition and Cameroon will host the finals after Confederation of African Football (CAF) stripped Ethiopia of the rights.

Sixteen African nations including defending champions Morocco will take part in the competition.

Cameroon will be hosting Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in 2021 and CHAN provides the country with a good opportunity to assess its organisational ability before the big competition according to Kombi.