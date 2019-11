Source: Xinhua| 2019-11-05 09:52:11|Editor: huaxia

SHANGHAI, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday called for efforts to uphold the core values and basic principles of the multilateral trading regime, and promote trade and investment liberalization and facilitation.

Xi made the statement while delivering a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the second China International Import Expo in Shanghai.