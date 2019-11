Source: Xinhua| 2019-11-05 09:55:24|Editor: huaxia

SHANGHAI, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) -- China will pay more attention to the role of import and continue to open up its market, President Xi Jinping said Tuesday at the opening of the second China International Import Expo.

Steps will be taken to further cut tariffs and institutional costs, nurture a batch of innovative demonstration zones for import facilitation, and expand import of high-quality products and services from other countries, Xi said.