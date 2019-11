Source: Xinhua| 2019-11-05 10:00:32|Editor: huaxia

SHANGHAI, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday the country will further ease market access for foreign investment and shorten the negative list.

China will continue to improve the business environment to make it more market-oriented, law-based and internationalized, Xi said while delivering a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the second China International Import Expo.