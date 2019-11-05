Tokyo stocks close sharply higher on increasing optimism for trade talks

Source: Xinhua| 2019-11-05 15:25:36|Editor: xuxin

TOKYO, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) -- Tokyo stocks closed sharply higher Tuesday as a solid lead from Wall Street overnight lifted sentiment here as the market became increasingly more optimistic about progress being made during ongoing international trade talks.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average added 401.22 points, or 1.76 percent, from Friday to close the day at 23,251.99, marking its highest close since Oct. 10, 2018.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, gained 27.66 points, or 1.66 percent, higher at 1,694.16.

All industry categories closed in positive territory, with mining, metal product and machinery-linked issues comprising those that gained the most by the close of play.

Markets here were closed on Monday for a national holiday.