China willing to further deepen China-Thailand ties: Chinese premier

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha holds a welcome ceremony for Chinese Premier Li Keqiang before their talks in Bangkok, Thailand, Nov. 5, 2019. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

BANGKOK, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Tuesday China is willing to continue to deepen the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between China and Thailand.

China and Thailand are close and friendly neighbors, Li said during his meeting with Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, adding that the bilateral relations have always maintained sound and steady development.

Noting that Thai Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn had recently been awarded China's Friendship Medal, Li said it reflected the profound friendship between the Chinese and Thai people.

Li said China is willing to work with Thailand to consolidate political mutual trust, expand mutually beneficial cooperation, intensify people-to-people exchanges, and continue to deepen China-Thailand comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

He said China is willing to align the Belt and Road Initiative with Thailand's development strategy, so as to achieve extensive consultation, joint construction and shared benefits.

China supports the building of Thailand's Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) and is willing to take it as an important platform for third-party market cooperation, Li said.

China encourages its companies to participate in Thailand's transportation and infrastructure construction in line with the principles of marketization and commercialization, use well cross-border e-commerce platforms, and increase imports of rice and other high-quality agricultural products from Thailand, the Chinese premier said.

He said China is ready to share experiences with Thailand in special economic zones, development of industrial parks and poverty reduction.

Li also called for more efforts in strengthening people-to-people exchanges in such fields as education and tourism.

Li said China appreciates Thailand's efforts as the rotating chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in advancing China-ASEAN relations, particularly in pushing forward the basic conclusion of the negotiations of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership agreement.

China is ready to continuously work with ASEAN countries, including Thailand, to promote regional economic integration and lift China-ASEAN relations and East Asian cooperation to new heights, Li said.

Noting that Thailand-China relationship is developing smoothly with intensive high-level exchanges, Prayut said Thailand hopes to align its EEC with China's Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and welcomes more Chinese companies to invest and set up factories in Thailand, and to conduct cooperation with the Thai side in such areas as e-commerce, third-party market, high-speed railway, 5G technology and digital economy.

After the meeting, both leaders witnessed the signing of cooperative documents in such fields as scientific innovation and media, and issued a joint press statement.