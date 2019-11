Source: Xinhua| 2019-11-06 20:03:25|Editor: Shi Yinglun

AMMAN, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- Some tourists were stabbed on Wednesday in Jordan's Jerash tourist area along with a tour guide and a policeman, the Public Security Department said in a statement.

According to the statement, the injured were taken to hospital for treatment.

The attacker was arrested and investigations are underway.

Medical sources at Jerash hospital told Xinhua that two of the injured tourists were in critical condition.