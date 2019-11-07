Hong Kong offers disaster relief for Indian flood victims

Source: Xinhua| 2019-11-07 17:43:22|Editor: Shi Yinglun

HONG KONG, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- The government of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) said Thursday it has approved from the Disaster Relief Fund a grant of 5.28 million Hong Kong dollars (about 670,000 U.S. dollars) for providing relief to flood victims in Bihar, India.

The HKSAR government has accepted the advice of the Disaster Relief Fund Advisory Committee and approved the grant to CEDAR Fund, which will use the grant to provide food and household and hygiene items to the victims, a spokesman of the HKSAR government said.

The Disaster Relief Fund Advisory Committee hoped the grant would facilitate the provision of timely relief to the victims and help them restore their normal living, he added.

"To ensure that the money is used for the designated purposes, CEDAR Fund will be asked to submit an evaluation report and an audited account on the use of the grant after the relief project has been completed," the spokesman said.