Lufthansa reports increase in Q3 net profits, fall in EBIT

FRANKFURT, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- German airline group Lufthansa said Thursday that its third-quarter net result increased 4 percent from the same period last year but its earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) fell 13 percent amid economic slowdown and higher fuel costs.

Lufthansa's Q3 net result was 1.15 billion euros (1.27 billion U.S. dollars), up 4 percent from last year's 1.11 billion euros, according to the company's statement. Earnings per share grew 4 percent year on year to 2.43 euros.

Its Q3 EBIT, however, fell 13 percent to 1.22 billion euros, and Q3 adjusted EBIT stood at 1.30 billion euros, down 8 percent from 1.41 billion euros the previous year. The adjusted EBIT margin was 12.7 percent, down from 14.1 percent last year.

Carsten Spohr, CEO of Deutsche Lufthansa AG, said in the statement that the company was "on a sound and stable strategic course."

Lufthansa said its Q3 earnings were supported by strong business on North Atlantic routes and unit costs were also substantially reduced in the third quarter.

Lufthansa also said it confirmed its previous outlook for 2019, for which it expects to report an adjusted EBIT margin between 5.5 and 6.5 percent, and a single-digit percentage rise in total revenues.

Meanwhile, a cabin crew union has called on its members to start a two-day strike starting Thursday following a dispute over pay with Lufthansa. About 1,300 Lufthansa Group flights have been canceled, affecting about 180,000 passengers.