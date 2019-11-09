329 honored for outstanding performance in China's Hong Kong

Source: Xinhua| 2019-11-09 22:09:12|Editor: huaxia

HONG KONG, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- Chief Executive of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Carrie Lam presented honors and awards to 329 recipients for their outstanding performance at the 2019 Honors and Awards Presentation Ceremony on Saturday.

Yu Kwok-chun, an entrepreneur who devotes himself to promoting youth development, and Hung Chao-hong, who is devoted in the promotion and development of sports and culture in Hong Kong, were awarded the Grand Bauhinia Medal.

Also among the recipients, eight received the Gold Bauhinia Star, 17 the Silver Bauhinia Star, three Medal for Bravery (Silver), 10 the Distinguished Service Medal for the disciplined services, and the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC), 36 the Bronze Bauhinia Star, and seven the Medal for Bravery (Bronze).

In addition, 43 recipients received the Meritorious Service Medal for the disciplined services and the ICAC, 85 the Medal of Honour, 81 the Chief Executive's Commendation for Community Service, and 37 the Chief Executive's Commendation for Government/Public Service.