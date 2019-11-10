U.S. stocks extend gains amid trade observation, data

Source: Xinhua| 2019-11-10 06:31:25|Editor: Liu

NEW YORK, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- U.S. stocks finished the week on an upbeat note, as the market was buoyed by a series of mixed economic releases and a solid corporate earnings season, and investors continued to observe the development of U.S.-China trade scenarios.

In the week ending Nov. 8, the Dow climbed 1.21 percent. The S&P 500 rose 0.85 percent, and the Nasdaq gained 1.05 percent.

This week marked upbeat trading sessions with a decent start and a high ending, with the three major indexes closing in green for three days during the week.

On Friday, the three major indexes ended higher, closing out the week on an encouraging note, as Wall Street continued to gauge the development of U.S.-China trade scenarios, and the market was backed by moderately rising consumer sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 6.44 points, or 0.02 percent, to 27,681.24. The S&P 500 was up 7.90 points, or 0.26 percent, to 3,093.08. The Nasdaq Composite Index increased 40.80 points, or 0.48 percent, to 8,475.31.

The current solid corporate earnings season also underpinned Wall Street. As of Friday, of the 425 S&P 500 companies that had reported quarterly earnings, 74 percent had topped analysts' forecast, CNBC quoted FactSet as saying.

U.S. stocks notched big gains on Thursday, as Wall Street remained optimistic for a potential approach to easing lingering U.S.-China trade tensions.

The majority of the 30 blue-chip stocks in the Dow traded higher around market close, with shares of trade bellwethers Boeing and Caterpillar climbing 1.47 percent and 1.04 percent, among the best performers.

Chip stocks, normally sensitive to trade, also extended gains, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index rising 0.7 percent.

Yet a speech by Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans dampened investor sentiment to some extent on Wednesday, with the three major indexes closing little changed.

Evans said during an event that the U.S. central bank's interest rates cuts have not been adequate to "change the dynamics substantially if there was a big negative shock."

"In terms of the mid cycle adjustment, I would say it's very much a risk management approach to ensuring the U.S. economy is positioned as well as it can be," he said at the Council of Foreign Relations, a nonprofit think tank in New York City.

Meanwhile, Wall Street digested an array of economic data.

On the economic front, U.S. consumer sentiment edged higher in October, as consumers voiced a slightly more positive outlook for the economy, the University of Michigan said in its survey of consumers on Friday.

The early November reading on consumer sentiment rose to 95.7 from 95.5 in October, beating market estimates, despite a slightly less favorable outlook of consumers for their own personal finances.

U.S. initial jobless claims fell to 211,000 in the week ending Nov. 2, down 8,000 from the previous week's revised level, the Labor Department said Thursday.

The four-week moving average was 215,250, an increase of 250 from the previous week's revised level.

Nonfarm business sector labor productivity fell 0.3 percent in the third quarter, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Wednesday.

That's because output increased 2.1 percent and hours worked also rose 2.4 percent for the quarter, indicating that American workers were less productive.

Labor productivity, or output per hour, is calculated by dividing an index of real output by an index of hours worked by all persons, including employees, proprietors, and unpaid family workers.

Economic activity in the non-manufacturing sector grew in October for the 117th consecutive month, the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said in its Non-Manufacturing ISM Report On Business on Tuesday.

The ISM service index rose to 54.7 percent last month, up from 52.6 percent in September. Any reading above 50 indicates growth.

U.S. international goods and services deficit fell to 52.5 billion U.S. dollars in September, down 2.6 billion from that of August, the U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis reported on Tuesday.

Both exports and imports in September came less than those of August. The September reading reflected a decrease in the goods deficit and a decrease in the services surplus, according to the authorities.