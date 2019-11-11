Snow storm forecast for Great Toronto Area

Source: Xinhua| 2019-11-11 08:35:26|Editor: Liu

OTTAWA, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- Canada's Great Toronto Area (GTA) will be hit by a mid-winter-style snow storm on Monday, Environment Canada said on Sunday.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement, saying that Toronto will see snowfall accumulations of 10 to 15 cm on Monday. Cities like Oakville, Burlington, Hamilton, Niagara Falls and St. Catharines could pick up 15 to 25 cm of snow, due to gusty northwest winds off Lake Ontario.

Areas to the west of Toronto and around the Golden Horseshoe could be hit even harder, according to the statement.

"This snowfall is due to a developing low pressure system which will track south of the lower Great Lakes on Monday," Environment Canada said in a statement, adding "there remains some uncertainty regarding the track of the low, and the expected snowfall amounts."

Travel conditions are expected to be hazardous throughout the Great Toronto Area.