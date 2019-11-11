Japan's Nikkei loses ground in morning on profit-taking

Source: Xinhua| 2019-11-11 12:28:19|Editor: zh

TOKYO, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- The benchmark Nikkei stock index lost ground Monday morning in choppy trade, as earlier gains on the back of U.S. shares rising late last week were pared by some investors opting to lock in gains.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average lost 47.95 points, or 0.20 percent, from Friday to 23,343.92.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, finished unchanged from Friday at 1,702.77.

Construction, oil and coal product and rubber product-linked issues comprised those that declined the most by the morning break.