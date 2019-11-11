Japan's Nikkei closes lower as investors opt for profits

Source: Xinhua| 2019-11-11 16:08:52|Editor: xuxin

TOKYO, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- The benchmark Nikkei stock index snapped a four-day winning streak Monday, as earlier gains made on the back of U.S. shares rallying late last week were pared as investors switched to profit-taking to lock in gains.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average lost 60.03 points, or 0.26 percent, from Friday to close the day at 23,331.84.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, dropped 1.26 points, or 0.07 percent, to finish at 1,704.03.

Construction, oil and coal product, and non-ferrous metal-linked issues comprised those that declined the most by the close of play.