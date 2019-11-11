Taiwan inflation rises 0.39 pct in October

Source: Xinhua| 2019-11-11 17:00:53|Editor: Li Xia

TAIPEI, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- Taiwan's inflation level continued to move up mildly in October, as the consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.39 percent from a year earlier, according to the island's statistics authorities.

Authorities attributed the increase to higher prices of fruit, medical and travel expenses, cosmetics and health products as well as personal effects.

Among the components of the CPI calculations, prices of fruit and entertainment expenses rose 6.63 percent and 1.66 percent respectively, while the prices of personal effects rose 3.99 percent, mainly owed to the rising prices of precious metal ornaments and jewelry.

Prices of eggs, fuels and lubricants, as well as communication fees, declined 16.05 percent, 11.22 percent and 4.94 percent, respectively, all of which offset part of the increase.

On a monthly basis, the October CPI rose by 0.03 percent from September.

For the January-October period, the CPI rose 0.5 percent year on year on average.