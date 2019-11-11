Turkey starts deportation of foreign IS fighters

Source: Xinhua| 2019-11-11 17:25:17|Editor: Li Xia

Video Player Close

ANKARA, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- Turkey has started to send captured foreign Islamic State (IS) members back to their original countries as of Monday, a Turkish official said.

"A United States IS fighter, whose procedure has been completed, is deported on Monday morning," the Interior Ministry Spokesperson Ismail Catakli told semi-official Anadolu news agency .

One German and one Danish IS fighters will also be deported on Monday, Catakli said.

Seven IS fighters of German nationality will be deported on Nov. 14, he added.

Besides, the process of deportation of 11 French fighters captured in Syria is still underway, he noted.

Last week, Minister of Interior Suleyman Soylu has said that Turkey will send foreign IS fighters back to their countries, even if their citizenship have been revoked.

Turkey had nearly 1,200 IS members of foreign nationals in custody and had captured 287 during its recent military operation in northeast Syria, the minister said.