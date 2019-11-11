Belarusian president to pay official visit to Austria

Source: Xinhua| 2019-11-11 21:08:03|Editor: xuxin

MINSK, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will pay an official visit to Austria on Nov. 11-12, the press service of the Belarusian leader said.

The Belarusian leader will hold talks with Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen on Nov. 12, the press service said.

The two leaders will discuss trade, investment and humanitarian affairs, as well as regional and global issues, and Belarus' ties with the European Union, according to the press service.

The Belarusian president will also hold talks with President of the National Council of Austria Wolfgang Sobotka.

The Belarusian side hopes some bilateral documents and business agreements will be signed during Lukashenko's visit.