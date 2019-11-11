China's new yuan loans fall in October

Source: Xinhua| 2019-11-11 21:41:33|Editor: Li Xia

Video Player Close

BEIJING, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- China's new yuan-denominated loans reached 661.3 billion yuan (94.47 billion U.S. dollars) in October, a year-on-year drop of 35.7 billion yuan, central bank data showed Monday.

The M2, a broad measure of money supply that covers cash in circulation and all deposits, rose 8.4 percent year on year to 194.56 trillion yuan at the end of October, according to the People's Bank of China.

The M2 growth was the same as that at the end of September but was 0.4 percentage points higher than the same period last year.

The narrow measure of the money supply (M1), which covers cash in circulation plus demand deposits, rose 3.3 percent year on year to 55.81 trillion yuan by the end of October.

The M1 growth was 0.1 percentage points lower than that at the end of September but was 0.6 percentage points higher than the same period last year.

M0, the amount of cash in circulation, rose 4.7 percent year on year to 7.34 trillion yuan by the end of October.

The central bank drained 73.4 billion yuan of net cash from the market in October.

Newly-added social financing, a measurement of funds that individuals and non-financial firms get from the financial system, stood at 618.9 billion yuan in October, down 118.5 billion yuan from the same period last year.

In the first 10 months, total new social financing reached 19.41 trillion yuan, an increase of 3.21 trillion yuan from the same period last year.

By the end of October, the total outstanding social financing rose 10.7 percent year on year to 219.6 trillion yuan. Of the total, the outstanding RMB loans to the real economy were 149.13 trillion yuan, up 12.5 percent year on year.

Judging from the structure, the real economy has been receiving more loans. The outstanding RMB loans to the real economy accounted for 67.9 percent of the outstanding social financing by the end of October, 1.1 percentage points higher than the same period last year.

The new RMB deposits in China rose 237.2 billion yuan in October, 116.3 billion yuan less compared with a year earlier.

By the end of October, total outstanding new RMB deposits stood at 190.97 trillion yuan, up 8.2 percent year on year. The growth was 0.1 percentage points lower than the previous month but was 0.1 percentage points higher year on year.