China set to meet hot demand for winter heating energy

BEIJING, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- China has enriched energy supply and reserves to meet the high demand for natural gas and coal during the winter heating season in northern regions, according to the country's top economic planner.

The country's annual natural gas output is expected to increase by over 11 billion cubic meters this year, while reserves of clean energy will be replenished to a maximum capacity of about 20 billion cubic meters, an official with the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said.

Besides boosting production at home, China is putting more overseas natural gas in the pipeline. The China-Russia east-route natural gas pipeline project is expected to start operation in early December, and the import of overseas liquefied natural gas has seen rapid growth.

The official also highlighted cross-regional energy connectivity infrastructure such as the south-to-north natural gas transmission project and one that boosts supply for the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region with northeast China's sources.

Preparation for ramping up coal supply started in July. Major power plants in northeast China's provinces of Liaoning, Jilin and Heilongjiang have enough reserves to sustain production for over 24 days, up from 14 to 18 days last year.

While extreme cold weather is forecast to grip a large part of the country and mounts pressure on energy supply, the targeted guarantee and coordination efforts will help ensure smooth supply for the upcoming energy consumption peak, the NDRC official said.